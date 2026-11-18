‎–Calls for vigilance against child sexual abuse

‎

‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

‎

‎ABUJA — THE Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on parents, educators, the media, and law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant and committed to protecting children from sexual exploitation, abuse, and violence.

‎

In a message marking the World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence, Senator Tinubu urged Nigerians to reaffirm their collective duty to safeguard every child’s well-being.

‎

‎“I call upon parents, educators, the media, and law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant and committed. We must protect our children at all times,” she said.

‎

‎The First Lady stressed that no child should live in fear and that survivors must be treated with dignity.

‎

‎“Every child deserves a childhood free from fear, and every survivor deserves our respect, compassion and support,” she stated.

‎

‎Senator Oluremi Tinubu offered a prayer for the protection of children across the country: “May God protect all our children.”

‎

‎The observance, marked annually on November 18, was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2022 to promote prevention, protection, and healing for children affected by sexual exploitation, abuse, and violence.

‎

‎