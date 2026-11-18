By John Alechenu

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of what he described as the world’s first University of Public Relations and Leadership, as part of efforts to develop a new generation of communication professionals through specialised education, research and professional training.

Tinubu announced the approval in a speech delivered by Vice President Kashim Shettima at the 13th World Public Relations Forum 2026 in Abuja.

The President said a major outcome of Nigeria’s hosting of the global forum was the determination to establish a lasting institutional legacy for the public relations profession.

He said: “In this regard, I am pleased to formally approve and support the establishment of the University of Public Relations and Leadership, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to advance specialised education, research, professional development and leadership training in public relations, strategic communications and related disciplines.”

He described the proposed institution as a major investment in human capital and the future of communication, adding that it would provide opportunities to develop communication leaders capable of responding to the demands of a rapidly changing global environment.

Tinubu commended the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, and the Nasarawa State Government for their collaboration and commitment to the initiative.

He urged stakeholders to work together to ensure that the institution developed into a centre of excellence.

The President also expressed Nigeria’s appreciation to the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management and the international public relations community for entrusting the country with the hosting of the global gathering.

He described the decision as recognition of Nigeria’s growing contribution to the global communication profession and its capacity to promote responsible communication.

Tinubu said hosting the forum provided an opportunity to showcase Nigeria’s people, cultural diversity, economic potential and commitment to constructive international engagement.

Addressing the changing communication landscape, the President said digital technologies and artificial intelligence were transforming how information was created, distributed and consumed.

He, however, warned that the developments had also created challenges, including misinformation, disinformation, hate speech and declining public trust.

“In this environment, public relations and communication professionals have responsibilities that go beyond managing images and reputations,” he said.

According to him, communication professionals must promote truth, accountability, transparency, mutual understanding and constructive engagement between governments, institutions and citizens.

Tinubu also urged international delegates to look beyond the conference and explore Nigeria’s economic and investment opportunities.

Highlighting the country’s technology ecosystem, he said six of Africa’s 10 unicorn companies were Nigerian, listing Flutterwave, OPay, Interswitch, Moove and Moniepoint among the companies.

The President also praised the resilience, confidence and hard work of Nigerians, describing himself as a “swashbuckling capitalist”.

He said Nigerians were generally confident and hardworking, adding that the country’s population and global influence would continue to grow.

According to him, one out of every four black men is Nigerian, a proportion he projected would rise to one in three by 2050.

He further projected that Nigeria would surpass the United States to become the world’s third most populous country, with an estimated population of 440 million by 2050.

Defending Nigeria’s international image, Tinubu said the country should not be defined by negative social media stereotypes and internet fraud, commonly referred to as 419.

He cited the educational achievements of Nigerians in the United States, claiming that 60 per cent of Nigerian Americans held college degrees.

“So Nigeria goes beyond 419. Nigeria is much more bigger than that,” he said.