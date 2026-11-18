Gov Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has unveiled an ambitious target of growing the state’s economy to a $1 trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2052, declaring that his administration is laying the foundation for Lagos to become one of the world’s leading sub-national economies.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this at the fourth Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) Summit in Lagos on Wednesday, said the state’s budget had increased from less than ₦700 billion when he assumed office in 2019 to ₦4.2 trillion.

He said the increased financial capacity was being deployed to promote shared prosperity, economic empowerment, infrastructure development and job creation.

The summit, themed, “Lagos Works: Building Africa’s Most Productive City,” provided an opportunity for the governor to outline his administration’s economic development strategy and highlight the importance of institutional continuity in achieving sustainable growth.

Sanwo-Olu described a productive city as one where workers generate higher economic value, businesses expand their customer base and households enjoy improved disposable incomes.

According to him, achieving these objectives requires sustained investment in economic infrastructure, institutional capacity, private sector partnerships and employment-generating initiatives.

He said: “Guided by our T.H.E.M.E.S. Plus agenda, we have systematically scaled our financial capacity to accelerate this prosperity. From an operating budget below ₦700 billion when we assumed office, we are currently running a ₦4.2 trillion budget dedicated entirely to shared prosperity, strategic empowerment and aggressively reducing unemployment through enablers like the LSETF.”

The governor described the $1 trillion GDP target as ambitious but achievable, saying the state had commenced the foundational work required to attain the milestone.

“As the second-largest economy in Africa, Lagos is charting an ambitious yet achievable course towards a $1 trillion GDP by 2052. Achieving this milestone will position Lagos among the leading economic sub-nationals globally, and the foundational work required to reach that destination has already begun,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also highlighted the importance of institutional continuity, citing the LSETF as an example of how successive administrations could strengthen existing programmes rather than abandon them.

He noted that the fund, established a decade ago before his administration, had been strengthened and expanded to improve access to finance for small businesses and stimulate employment.

According to him, the intervention has recorded a loan repayment rate of 95 per cent, disbursed funds to more than 20,000 small businesses and created over 320,000 jobs, while safeguarding another 173,000 jobs.

The Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, said the state had impacted more than 6,500 graduates and generated over 200,000 jobs through strategic wealth creation and employment initiatives since 2023.

He said the Sanwo-Olu administration remained committed to making employment opportunities accessible, sustainable and inclusive, particularly through programmes designed to equip young people with practical workplace experience.

Ajigbotafe identified the Graduate Internship Placement Programme (GIPP) as one of the flagship interventions aimed at bridging the gap between academic qualifications and labour market requirements.

He also described the Lagos State Job Fair as a major employment facilitation platform, noting that the 2025 and subsequent editions brought together more than 300 organisations and thousands of job seekers.