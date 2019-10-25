Macaulay, a restless developer @ 59 — MMV

The Director General, Warri Uvwie and Environs Special Area Development Agency (WUEDA), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay has been described as a restless developer whose ideas are incessant trail blazers.

In a goodwill message to mark Macaulay’s 59th birthday anniversary, Macaulay Media Vanguard (MMV), led by its Chairman, Mr. Iteveh Ekpokpobe, stated that beyond his voluptuous experience in the business of governance, one thing Macaulay has working for him, was his commitment to proving his mettle at every material time.

According to them, that salient character was worth emulating for today’s youths who wish to achieve any feat in management and governance. “It is in recognition of this fact that the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa found him most qualified to ensure the holistic development of Warri and environs, years after quenching the embers of the historic Warri crisis.”

They said, “Macaulay is far too energetic and reeks of enthusiasm too much for a 59 years old man. Nevertheless, that is the unique peculiarity inherent in the definition of his person. His ability to see and think seven steps ahead; the proper punctuation of foresight, is ever sterling.”

“Macaulay is a core pragmatist. An unflinching loyalist. An unrepentant pan Isoko cum Nigerian Nationalist. A very meticulous man. A far- reaching visionary. A veteran unionist. A dynamic intellectual. One whose curriculum vitae is replete with intimidating feats. Macaulay is courage personified. His person should be a matter better left for educationists to decipher.” The statement read.

The group posited that Macaulay’s feats were quite remarkable considering the fact that he achieved them before life actually began for him, since it is said a man’s life begins at 60.

They prayed for the one true God to continue his rain of blessing and upliftment upon their Grand Patron and all he surveys, along with an appropriate cloak of long life and all the good things that accompany.

VANGUARD