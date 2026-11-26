Photo Credit : Nathaniel Bassey // IG

Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has revealed that he has built apartments for his staff and musicians under a housing scheme designed to help them become homeowners.

The singer disclosed this in an Instagram post, where he shared his excitement about seeing the beneficiaries move into their homes with their families by Christmas.

Bassey said the project, which he named Love Song Apartments, was driven by his long-standing desire to help members of his team own houses.

He explained that the housing scheme required the beneficiaries to contribute a significant portion of the cost, while the apartments were offered to them at highly subsidised rates.

According to him, he provided a family-owned plot of land and contributed funds towards the project, while his friend, Peter Chubby of Danville Mall, partnered with him through a joint venture arrangement.

The singer said construction began gradually, with the team building the apartments in phases.

“One thing I realised doing this was that we used to be told musicians were not organised. But with the right guidance, they can do great things. They have committed to this. See, you never know what you can do until you try,” he wrote.

Bassey said he was particularly delighted at the prospect of seeing the beneficiaries settle into their fully owned apartments with their children enjoying the play area provided within the estate.

He described the project as an expression of his belief that leadership should involve extending opportunities and blessings to others.

“This is never to brag. I’m not that kind of person. But sometimes, people need to see these things to know God is faithful,” he added.

The singer also disclosed that the housing project was only its first phase, expressing hope that more apartments would be developed in the future.

He said he hoped to share the knowledge and experience gained from the initiative with other creatives and musicians in the Christian community to encourage them to pursue similar projects.

Bassey further emphasised the importance of leaders carrying their team members along as they achieve personal success, saying that a leader should not be the only one enjoying the benefits of progress.

“Finally, as a leader, if you are the only one sharing testimonies, after a while, those around you will soon be despondent. Make sure as God lifts you, you carry them along,” he wrote.