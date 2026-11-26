Senate

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The Senate has raised concerns over inadequate supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to the domestic market, warning that the shortfall could undermine efforts to reduce the price of cooking gas in the country.

The Senate Committee on Gas Resources, chaired by Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe (APC, Cross River North), raised the concern on Thursday during an interface with stakeholders in the gas sector on export revenue remittances and domestic LPG supply.

The meeting, held at the National Assembly complex, Abuja, was convened to examine the availability of LPG in the domestic market, export volumes and revenue remittances from the country’s gas sector.

Jarigbe said the situation was contrary to the objectives of Presidential Executive Order 9, signed by President Bola Tinubu on February 13, 2026, which seeks to improve oil and gas revenue remittances to the Federation Account.

He said the government also needed to ensure adequate domestic gas supply to reduce the financial burden on Nigerians.

“LPG has to be supplied to the domestic market for the good of the common man as intended with Executive Order 9 issued by President Tinubu to ameliorate the sufferings of the masses on price of gas,” he said.

The executive order, however, focuses primarily on oil and gas revenue remittances rather than expressly mandating domestic LPG supply.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the lawmaker said the committee was determined to establish the reasons for the inadequate supply and work towards bringing down cooking gas prices.

“We are already working for Nigerians here, for our people, and that’s why we want to get to the root of it.

“And we’ll make sure that the price of gas goes down, because when there is adequate supply in response to demand, the price will naturally go down,” he said.

Jarigbe said industry operators had attributed the export of some LPG to the ratio of propane to butane in the product.

He, however, argued that the composition could be adjusted through blending to make more of the product suitable for domestic consumption.

“They give an excuse that the ratio of propane to butane is 80-20, and that’s what they export. But it’s a matter of blending, so that it will be the reverse: the quantity of butane will be 80 per cent, while the quantity of propane will be 20 per cent for local consumption in Nigeria,” he said.

During the meeting, the Deputy Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service in charge of Tariff and Trade, Caroline Kemen Niagwan, presented the agency’s records of LPG exports.

Niagwan said 190.8 metric tonnes of LPG were exported in 2024, while 32.8 metric tonnes were recorded in 2025, bringing the cumulative volume for the two years to 223.699 metric tonnes.

“The summary is that a total of 190.8 metric tonnes of LPG was exported in 2024. A total of 32.8 metric tonnes was exported in 2025, and the cumulative volume of LPG exports recorded for the two-year period stood at 223.699 metric tonnes,” she said.

She disclosed that the Customs Service had no record of LPG exports at Escravos in 2026.

According to her, LPG exports require clearance certificates from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, while exporters must also make declarations through the agency’s automated system.

“For the 2026 export of LPG at Escravos, our system showed no records of export because, for you to make an export, there must be an export clearance certificate sent to us by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, which we send to the commands, and the exporter must make a declaration on our system, which is automated,” she said.

She added that approved LPG export volumes stood at 400 metric tonnes for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and 386.4 metric tonnes for Chevron.

Also speaking, a representative of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Enorense Amadasu, said the offshore facility was originally designed to accommodate the evacuation of LPG for export.

He explained that the facility operates under a joint venture involving the Federal Government, represented by the NNPC, and Chevron, with the parties having existing export arrangements.

Amadasu said the commission had engaged the operator to explore the possibility of redirecting some of the LPG to the domestic market.

He disclosed that Chevron issued a public request in 2024 inviting Nigerian LPG off-takers to discuss possible arrangements for supplying the local market.

“Having said that, when we got this request, we decided to engage the operator to get more details, and that was when we were made to understand that Chevron had actually put out a public request sometime in 2024, to request for Nigeria LPG off-takers to come for them to discuss the possibility of working with some of them to see how they can work it to change some of this to the domestic market,” he said.

In his remarks, Senator Aniekan Bassey (APC, Akwa Ibom North-East), a member of the committee, said the hearing provided an opportunity for lawmakers to examine issues affecting the oil and gas industry, particularly accountability, regulation and the management of petroleum resources.

Bassey reaffirmed his commitment to supporting legislative interventions aimed at promoting transparency, strengthening institutional accountability and advancing Nigeria’s economic interests.

The committee is expected to continue its engagement with relevant stakeholders next Tuesday as it seeks to address domestic LPG supply gaps, improve export revenue remittances and ensure increased availability of cooking gas in the country.