By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government has urged major South Korean companies to establish manufacturing and assembly plants in Nigeria as part of efforts to create jobs, boost local production and strengthen the country’s industrial capacity.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sola Enikanolaiye, made the appeal when South Korea’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Jeong Yo-an, visited him in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Enikanolaiye said the presence of South Korean brands, including LG, Kia and Samsung, in Nigeria reflected the growing trade relations between both countries.

He urged the companies to build on the existing relationship by establishing factories and operational offices in Nigeria, citing the country’s young and skilled workforce.

The minister also called for increased South Korean investment in agriculture, solid minerals, manufacturing and the marine economy.

In his response, Jeong identified technology transfer, industrial development and agriculture as areas with significant potential for closer cooperation between the two countries.

He said South Korea was ready to share its development experience with Nigeria to support the country’s industrial growth.

The two sides also discussed plans to hold the seventh session of the Nigeria–Korea Joint Commission in the first quarter of 2027.

They further emphasised the need to conclude outstanding bilateral agreements, including an agreement on the avoidance of double taxation.