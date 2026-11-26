By Emmanuel Iheaka

The National Deputy Leader (South-East) of Renewed Hope for Greater Nigeria (RHGN), Mazi Franklin Ngoforo, has said strategic political engagement, rather than electoral ultimatums, is the way to secure the release of detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Ngoforo was reacting to a statement by the National Chairman of Igbo Agenda Dialogue, Chief Chekwas Okorie, who warned that failure to release Kanu before the January election could trigger political backlash against President Bola Tinubu in the South-East.

Okorie had suggested that the development could cost the President political support in the region.

However, Ngoforo, while acknowledging Okorie as an elder statesman whose contributions to Igbo political development deserved respect, said his position should not be taken as the collective view of the Igbo people.

He argued that the legitimate aspirations of the South-East for justice, equity, security and greater inclusion in Nigeria could best be achieved through diplomacy, calculated political engagement and sustained alliances with other regions and institutions of the Nigerian state.

Ngoforo also credited Tinubu’s administration with interventions aimed at restoring peace in the South-East, saying the President deserved commendation for efforts to prevent further instability in the region.

He noted that the circumstances surrounding Kanu’s detention predated the Tinubu administration, adding that resolving the matter required political dialogue and a commitment to national reconciliation.

The RHGN leader further argued that policies and interventions by the Tinubu administration demonstrated its commitment to addressing longstanding infrastructure and economic challenges in the South-East.

He cited ongoing federal highway projects, including the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway and Enugu-Abakaliki Road, as well as other strategic transport corridors linking commercial centres across the region.

He also pointed to the administration’s broader infrastructure programme, including investments in the rehabilitation of eastern transport and port infrastructure.

On the economy, Ngoforo said the removal of the petroleum subsidy, foreign exchange reforms and fiscal restructuring were difficult but necessary measures aimed at strengthening government revenue, improving resource allocation, attracting investment and creating a more sustainable foundation for economic growth.

He maintained that the South-East, whose economy is largely driven by commerce, manufacturing and entrepreneurship, could benefit from improved infrastructure, more efficient logistics and a stronger national economy.

According to him, the revival of eastern maritime infrastructure and development of alternative trade corridors would be particularly important to businesses in Aba, Onitsha, Owerri and Enugu, whose commercial activities depend on efficient access to domestic and international markets.