By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government has proposed a $200 million bilateral trade target with Tunisia by 2028 and supported moves to establish direct flights between both countries to boost trade, tourism and people-to-people relations.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, made the proposal when Tunisia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Antit Moshen, visited him in Abuja on Tuesday.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Enikanolaiye identified direct air connectivity as a key factor in strengthening economic and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He said direct flights would facilitate trade and tourism, promote educational exchanges and strengthen ties between Nigerians and Tunisians.

The minister also called for greater private-sector participation in bilateral economic relations, urging Nigerian companies, including the Dangote Group, to explore investment opportunities in Tunisia.

Speaking during the meeting, Moshen disclosed that bilateral trade between Nigeria and Tunisia had increased from $7 million to more than $100 million by 2024.

He identified the absence of direct flights as a major obstacle to deeper bilateral relations, assuring that Tunisia was committed to addressing the challenge.

The Tunisian ambassador also reaffirmed his country’s commitment to maintaining its annual scholarship allocation for Nigerian students.

In response, Enikanolaiye said he would work with relevant government institutions to facilitate access to the scholarship opportunities for eligible Nigerians.

He also called for increased cooperation between both countries in French-language education.

The minister further expressed Nigeria’s readiness to work towards convening the sixth session of the Nigeria–Tunisia Joint Commission in the first quarter of 2027.

He said the meeting would provide an opportunity for both countries to review their bilateral relations, strengthen cooperation and address outstanding issues.