Group protests NFF position on Taraba FA

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Supporters of a factional chairman of Taraba State Football Association, FA, Sanusi Mahmud, have protested the resolution of a delegation of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, who visited the state recently to work with the Timothy Magaji led faction.

The group who bore various placards at the premises of the Jolly Nyame stadium in Jalingo, Taraba state capital, frowned at the failure of the delegation to resolve the crisis rocking the state FA.

A leader of the group, Victor Andrew who spoke to newsmen explained that the NFF delegation should have engaged dissenting factions on a round table discussion to resolve all pending issues arising from the conduct of the state FA elections.

Recall that a delegation of the NFF led by a board member of the football federation, Ibrahim Gusau visited the state recently and said no petition was received from any person or group on the conduct of the state FA election, and would recognise the Timothy Magaji led faction based on the recommendations of its election monitoring committee.

Vanguard however reports that while the Magaji faction is operating from an office outside the stadium, the Mahmud group is maintaining the FA office situated in the stadium.

