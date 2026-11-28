By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Zamfara State has commenced the voting exercise known as the mock accreditation and result upload exercise using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

When our correspondent visited the U.B.E. Low Cost Primary School IX Unit 078, the INEC official Abdulaziz Sanin Baba (ICT Technologist) told Vanguard that the exercise commenced as early as 8:30 prompt.

He said so far 3 persons have already cast their votes, while a lot that has come for voting has to turn up, as their names could not appear since it’s on selection.

The INEC official further said the U.B.E. Low Cost Primary School IX comprises about 10 units, but Unit 078 is the only one selected for the exercise.

“Those people you observed being stranded have come to cast their vote, but since their names did not appear because of selection, they have to turn up.” Said Abdul’aziz.

He stated that the INEC at the headquarters has given full coverage of the exercise by using stakeholder meetings and the media, but there is still no good response from the people.