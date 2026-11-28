INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos State, Prof. Ayobami Salami with his team monitoring the exercise in Lagos Mainland. (NAN)

…want hitch-free 2027 elections

Voters in Lagos have applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the smooth conduct of its mock accreditation and result upload exercise in the state.

The voters expressed satisfaction with the early arrival of electoral officials, seamless accreditation and efficient operation of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

They, however, urged the commission to sustain the performance and ensure that the experience was replicated during the 2027 general elections.

The voters spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the exercise at Polling Unit 009, Ward 09, Agnes Street Primary School, Yaba, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Bidemi Adeboye, a voter at the polling unit, said he arrived at 8:00 a.m. and met INEC officials already on ground.

He said the accreditation process was seamless, adding that he completed the exercise and cast his vote within two minutes.

“I have been here since 8.00 a.m., and I met the INEC officials on the ground, and I cast my votes.

“Everything is going on smoothly; we just pray that what is happening today is replicated on the real election day.

“INEC officials were on the ground in time, and the machine works perfectly. My accreditation was seamless, and it took me about two minutes immediately after I presented my Permanent Voter Card (PVC).

“As I put my finger on the machine, it brought my picture out, and I was handed the ballot paper, which I used to vote.

“Everyone that has cast their votes here has not had issues at all. If they can continue like this, it will be fine, and everyone here has the same story to tell.

“We also have the security at the back monitoring the exercise. What they are doing now is fine; it shows preparedness already.

“If they can improve more than this and ensure the same experience in all other polling units, wards and local government areas, it will be good,” he said.

Adeboye, however, explained that the ballot papers used for the exercise did not contain the names or logos of political parties.

According to him, the ballot papers contained only different colours, including white and blue, to distinguish the options.

Similarly, a septuagenarian, Alhaja Mojisola Adewale, who also voted at the polling unit, applauded INEC for the smooth conduct of the exercise.

“To be candid, the exercise is perfectly okay. No rushing and hitches.

“The accreditation was seamless. Within a twinkle of an eye, I got accredited and cast my vote.

“I have been voting since the time of UPN in the sixties. We have, however, seen improvement each election cycle. We are there yet, but we will get to the perfect standard.

“We know gradually we will get there; we learn every day. INEC is improving each day.

“We want this to be the experience on Jan. 16 and Feb. 6. Let it be like this.

“It will be highly appreciated if they stand by this record and if this is replicated during the real polls, as we see in this simulation exercise.

“Let them come out and open the polling units on time because when we came here this morning, we met them on the ground,” she said.

Also speaking at Polling Unit 002, Ward 011, Yaba/Igbobi in Lagos Mainland Local Government, Mr Ademuyiwa Adenrele, LGA Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, applauded the exercise.

Adenrele, who noted that INEC officials arrived on time, described the BVAS functionality as optimal and perfect, adding that voters spent less than one minute to get accredited and vote.

An INEC official, who preferred anonymity at polling unit PU 009, told NAN that the exercise had been seamless since the polling unit opened at exactly 8:30 a.m.

The official, however, disclosed that only 10 of the 1,632 registered voters had participated in the mock accreditation and result upload exercise as of 10:40 a.m.

Similarly, the INEC official at PU 002, Ward 11, located at All Saints Anglican Primary School, who preferred anonymity, said that BVAS had been performing “perfectly well”.

He said that two BVAS were deployed to the polling units because the numbers of registered voters exceeded 850.

According to him, however, only the mine voters of the 1,464 registered voters had come out to vote as at 10.53a.m.

NAN reports that INEC is conducting the nationwide mock accreditation and result transmission exercise across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The exercise is designed to test the commission’s new equipment and result systems under live conditions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In Lagos, the exercise is held across 490 polling units in 245 registration areas (wards).

NAN reports that the exercise is testing the functionality of the BVAS and assessing the efficiency of accreditation and result upload processes ahead of the general elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, had said the exercise would enable the commission to test its upgraded BVAS devices and verify stricter validation safeguards on the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Amupitan said the safeguards were designed to automatically block arithmetic inconsistencies and over-voting, adding that the exercise would also serve as a live rehearsal for security arrangements.

Amupitan had said, “While this exercise allows INEC to stress-test our upgraded BVAS devices and verify our stricter INEC Result Viewing Portal, IReV, validation safeguards—which automatically block arithmetic inconsistencies and over-voting—it also serves as an essential live dry run for our security architecture.

“I urge all Resident Electoral Commissioners and Commissioners of Police to treat Nov. 28 as a full-scale operational rehearsal: test your communication lines, evaluate rapid-response times around mock polling centres, and identify any logistical or security blind spots while there is still ample time to resolve them.”

NAN reports that the presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for Jan. 16, 2027, across 177,299 polling units nationwide.

The governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections are scheduled to follow on Feb. 6, 2027. (NAN)