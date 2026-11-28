Northwest University, Kano, has prohibited students and lecturers from giving or receiving gifts in connection with university services, warning that anyone who violates the directive will face disciplinary action.

The university classified the practice as corruption and serious misconduct, stressing that the ban applies to both staff and students, irrespective of the intentions behind the gifts.

The Registrar, Isyaku Adamu, announced the directive in a statement issued on Friday, following public attention generated by reports of students presenting gifts to lecturers recognised as the best level coordinators or lecturers in their respective categories.

According to the registrar, the practice could damage the institution’s reputation and violate provisions of its Service Conditions and Regulations (2025), as amended.

The university specifically identified the giving and receiving of gifts as acts of corruption and conduct capable of bringing the institution into disrepute.

“Consequently, any staff or students found involved in giving and/or receiving gift items for university services rendered will be charged with committing an act(s) of serious misconduct and the university will immediately initiate disciplinary process against the staff or students according to the university’s regulations,” Adamu said.

He added that offenders would be liable to sanctions under Section 16 of the regulations.

The registrar consequently urged members of the university community to observe the institution’s rules, ethical standards and best practices to avoid disciplinary action.

He also called on staff and students to take the directive seriously, adding, “A stitch in time saves nine!”

Northwest University, Kano, is a state-owned institution established by the Kano State Government in 2012.

It was renamed Yusuf Maitama Sule University in 2017 before reverting to its original name in 2024 following an amendment to the state law establishing it.