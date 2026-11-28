By Enitan Abdultawab

Gift Umokoro, wife of slain Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) member Comrade Efemena Umokoro, has recounted how she learnt of her husband’s death following an attack on party members in Ughelli, Delta State.

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, Gift said she initially became suspicious after receiving calls from her husband’s friend and relatives, who asked whether she had heard from him without telling her what had happened.

She said her husband’s friend first called to ask where she was before requesting that she contact her husband because she wanted to speak with him.

“I was surprised and I asked her why she could not call my husband herself if she indeed wanted to talk to him,” Gift said.

She explained that the situation became more suspicious when her husband’s aunt later called to ask whether she had heard from him. Her sister also called with the same question.

Gift said she subsequently checked social media and began seeing RIP messages but found it difficult to believe that her husband was dead.

“I did not know how he ended up in Ughelli because it was Abraka he told me he was going to,” she said.

Recounting her husband’s last movements, Gift said he left home that morning wearing a white jalabia, explaining that he wanted to visit a political party member and one of the House of Assembly members.

She said their last conversation was around 3:30pm.

Gift further disclosed that when she contacted her husband’s friends, they initially denied that he had died, telling her instead that he had sustained injuries and was receiving treatment at a hospital.

She said she waited for them to come and take her to see him, but nobody showed up that evening.

“The next morning, they told me they were with him in the hospital. I waited from 6am till whenever. When I noticed nobody was coming, that was when I knew something was up,” she recounted.

Describing her late husband as a devoted father, Gift said he was deeply committed to his children and appealed to authorities to ensure that those responsible for his killing were brought to justice.

“He does not joke with his children. He should get justice. They should find the people that killed him,” she said.

Comrade Umokoro was among the NDC members killed during an attack on party supporters in Ughelli, Delta State, during a political gathering involving former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege.







































