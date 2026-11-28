Oyo State Governor and presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Seyi Makinde, is proposing reforms to Nigeria’s economy, security architecture, education system, and political structure ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The proposals, contained in his Reset Nigeria Agenda manifesto unveiled in Abuja on November 4, 2026, include a new framework for sharing additional oil revenue with Nigerians, restructuring the security system, improving foundational learning, decentralising governance, and introducing measurable targets for government performance.

At the manifesto unveiling, he said the government should make life easier for citizens and ensure that economic reforms translate into improved living conditions.

“My simple proposition is that government must make life easier for the people. We must develop people’s abilities and expand their access to opportunities. We must also have institutions that work,” he said.

Under the economic plan, Makinde proposed a Domestic Energy Value Credit scheme through which Nigerians would receive part of the additional revenue generated when international crude oil prices exceed the benchmark used in the federal budget. He said the arrangement would allow citizens to benefit from the country’s oil resources without returning to the former petrol subsidy system.

He also proposed reviewing the operational condition of Nigeria’s government-owned refineries, reducing the cost of doing business, supporting local production and introducing tax incentives for businesses.

On security, Makinde advocated decentralising the country’s security architecture, including the establishment of state police. He also proposed stronger intelligence gathering, early-warning systems and improved coordination among security agencies.

Under the education pillar, Makinde proposes a National Foundational Learning Guarantee aimed at ensuring that children acquire basic literacy and numeracy skills by the end of Primary Three.

The proposal shifts the focus from school enrolment and infrastructure to learning outcomes, with regular assessments to identify pupils who are falling behind and interventions to improve their performance.

The manifesto also proposes addressing the out-of-school children crisis through community-based interventions tailored to the reasons children are excluded from education, including poverty, insecurity, distance to schools and economic pressures on households.

The plan would require collaboration with state governments, which have significant responsibilities for basic education.

In an interview aired by ARISE News in November, Makinde said he would seek only one four-year term if elected president in 2027, arguing that Southern Nigeria should complete its eight-year turn in the presidency by 2031.

He said he was entering the presidential contest to win and linked his one-term position to fairness, national unity and respect for the country’s power-rotation arrangement.

His campaign office subsequently reaffirmed the commitment, saying the proposed four years would be tied to priorities including security, enterprise, employment and stronger public institutions.