Super Falcons

Eighteen Super Falcons players have arrived in camp ahead of Nigeria’s international friendly against Algeria, scheduled for November 30.

The Super Falcons officials confirmed the development in a squad update on X featuring the names of the players who have reported to camp.

The arrivals include Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Michelle Alozie and midfielder Jennifer Echegini.

Other players who have arrived are Shukurat Oladipo, Regina Otu, Folashade Ijamilusi, Olamide Adugbe, Christiana Uzoma, Glory Ogbonna, Suliat Abideen, Glory Edet, Valentina Uroko, Joy Igbokwe, Fatimoh Solaty, Blessing Nkor, Comfort Erhabor and Nicole Payne.

The Falcons are preparing for the encounter against Algeria, which is scheduled to kick off at 6pm on November 30.

The 18 players represent the arrivals so far from the 23 player squad, with the remaining players expected to join the team in camp.

Full list of players who have arrived

Shukurat Oladipo

Regina Otu

Folashade Ijamilusi

Olamide Adugbe

Christiana Uzoma

Glory Ogbonna

Suliat Abideen

Chiamaka Nnadozi

Michelle Alozie

Glory Edet

Valentina Uroko

Joy Igbokwe

Fatimoh Solaty

Blessing Nkor

Comfort Erhabor

Asisat Oshoala

Nicole Payne

Jennifer Echegini

The camp still awaits the arrival of Oluwatosin Demehin, Christy Ucheibe, Shakirat Moshood, Blessing Okpe, Joy Omewa and Toni Payne.





