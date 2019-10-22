Chidebem seeks N2.1m for corrective bladder surgery

By Anayo Okoli

Please, we need help, we can’t cope again”, was the cry of Mrs. Grace Sharon Chijioke, from Oboffia in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, the mother of the boy born with bladder exstropy.

According to the distraught mother of five years old Chidebem Chijioke, the little boy had been operated three times at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH, Enugu for an abnormality in his bladder which makes it impossible for him to urinate like every other male child. At five, Chijioke still wears diapers. According to the mother, Chidebem had undergone three operations, bladder closure, hernia and re-closure with three more remaining to correct the abnormality. Sadly, the helpless boy still has more surgeries to go.

The mother told Good Health Weekly that Chijioke still has to go under the knife for another epispadias repair, bladder neck connection and reflux surgery which will cost N2.1 million.

Although, Chijoke is due for the surgeries, the family cannot afford the treatment. “This is is beyond the reach of my family. We are appealing to good spirited Nigerians and the Governor of Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his wife, Monica; Nkanu West Council Chairman, and corporate organisations to come to our aid.

If you are touched by the plight of Chidebem, please send your kind donation to Fidelity Bank Account-6161628474 or call 08148479789.