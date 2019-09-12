Breaking News
Presidential election judgment based on existing laws – Activist

Mr Frank Tietie, a human rights activist, says judgment  of  Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that affirmed election of President Muhammadu Buhari is  based on existing  laws  on  conduct of elections in the country.

Tietie, who was reacting to the judgment in Abuja on Wednesday said  that the judgement  had confirmed what many Nigerians had been thinking on  the true position of the law.

“Today’s judgment is based on the law as it is, not on what you wish the law should  be .

“A Judge cannot go outside the law, no matter how morally sound or morally good an idea or  argument  is.

“However, unacceptable and unpalatable the law may be, with regard to issues like educational qualifications for contesting election.

“So, whatever Nigerians may have thought before is different from what the judment has confirmed.

”I have always known the position of the constitution that educational qualification  is  not a pre-requisite  for contesting election in Nigeria,” he said.

He commended the panel of Justices for hinging their judgement on the existing law.

He said the judgment reflected  that things could  be  better resolved using the judiciary.

According to him, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not commit any fundamental error by failing to transmit  election results electronically.

“If INEC fails to do so, it did not commit any fundamental error, because  there  is  no  law  now that mandates it,.’’ he said.

