Deregistration judgment: Appeal Court verdict is victory for democracy — Accord

By Luminous Jannamike

Accord Party on Wednesday hailed the Court of Appeal’s decision nullifying the Federal High Court judgment ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to deregister the party and four others, describing the appellate court’s verdict as “victory for democracy, rule of law and due process.”

For Accord, the ruling was more than a courtroom victory. The party said it had preserved its place in Nigeria’s democratic process and protected the constitutional right of citizens to freely associate and participate in politics, expressing confidence that the judgment reaffirmed the judiciary’s role as the guardian of democratic values.

In a statement by its National Chairman, Barr. Maxwell Mgbudem, the party said: “The appellate court verdict is a victory for democracy, rule of law and due process. It has restored sanity in the ongoing electoral process and justified the confidence Nigerians reposed in the Judiciary as the temple of justice and last hope of all aggrieved citizens.

“The Court of Appeal ruling is indeed sweet music in the ears of all lovers of representative governance in Nigeria. It is also a powerful signal that anti-democratic and reactionary forces will be defeated if citizens stand up for their rights to democratic participation.”

Mgbudem also alleged that the suit seeking the party’s deregistration was aimed at preventing Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, from participating in the August 15 governorship election in the state.

He claimed: “Accord is aware that the intention of this frivolous, spurious and defective suit was to distract, prevent and stop the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, from participating in the August 15 gubernatorial election in the state. The way this grand judicial plot failed is the way the opposition in Osun State will also fail, as the party will again emerge victorious in the polls.”

The Accord chairman maintained that the party fulfilled every constitutional and legal requirement for registration and had won elections recognised under the law, arguing that it should never have been joined in the deregistration suit.

Mgbudem stated: “It is a fact that our great party met all the requirements for its registration and won elections which were duly presented in court and ought not to have been included in this disgusting suit by the so-called former legislators, a group of interlopers that lack the locus standi to institute it.”

Tracing the legal battle, Mgbudem noted that Accord challenged the Federal High Court judgment at the Court of Appeal, which granted a stay of proceedings on May 22, 2026, before issuing a stay of execution on June 16, pending the determination of the appeal.

He thanked Nigerians who, despite political differences, condemned the lower court’s decision and rallied behind what he described as the defence of constitutional democracy.

Expressing the party’s appreciation, he said: “Accord welcomes this landmark judgment of the Court of Appeal and appreciates Nigerians who set aside political differences and strongly condemned the judicial recklessness of the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Peter Lifu. It is patriotism redefined and democracy at its finest.”

Mgbudem further argued that Accord’s growing acceptance across the country, particularly in Osun State, had unsettled what he described as unpatriotic elements opposed to the party’s progress.

He urged Nigerians to continue supporting democratic participation and national unity.