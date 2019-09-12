The Bonny Kingdom Local Content and Compliance Committee, BKLCCC, yesterday lauded SCD-JV for successfully winning the bid for the Train 7 EPC project after a very thorough and competitive process.

The Chairman of the Committee, Amaopusenibo Opuada Pepple (Esq) spoke to newsmen.

Pepple lauded NLNG for the timeous approach and the zeal at which the company is handling the process leading to the construction of the multibillion-dollar project.

“I’m particularly happy at the pace of activities especially as it is within the given timelines. The Committee met with the two bidders before now, and both eloquently briefed us on their capacity to deliver the project among other things. On safety concerns, both consortia reassured us of their capacity to deliver safely, citing previous experiences.”

However, Pepple requested more engagement with the BKLCCC, adding that “In our previous engagements with both NLNG and the consortia, we agreed on training our people to catch up with improved technology in the construction on LNG trains, and other opportunities. In the past, Trains ( 1 – 6 ) Bonny Kingdom was grossly short-changed. And we hope that the Local Content law will sincerely address our fears.

“As we speak the NCDMB is yet to meet with the committee, which is a fundamental precursor in project management as envisaged by the law. We hope they will meet with us to tie up loose ends, and completely subscribe to the social license of the Kingdom as the committee is preparing for the second phase of the sensitization of our people ahead of the construction of Train7.

“Once more I congratulate the SDC- JV and assure them of the Kingdom’s readiness and support to see to the speedy construction and commissioning of the Train 7 project within the timeline.”

Recall that Nigeria LNG Limited inched closer to signing a Final Investment Decision (FID) for construction of Train 7 on, Wednesday. The winning bidder of the Turnkey multi-billion project is a consortium known as SCD – Saipem Chiyoda and Daewoo.

