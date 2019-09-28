Knowledge, hard work secrets to success in music – Omawunmi

By TOLULOPE ABEREOJE

Considering the competitiveness of the Nigerian music industry and the struggles upcoming artistes face in the industry, soul music songstress, Omawunmi Megbele, popularly known as Omawunmi has released some success nuggets to them.

In a chat with Potpourri, the Bottom Belle crooner revealed that being knowledgeable and hardworking is key to having a successful music career.

“Music is not one direction and you cannot use this yardstick to judge that direction. But what I’m going to say is that the common denominator in all of this is knowledge and hard work.

You have to know what you are doing; if it’s street you want to do, know the street very well and then work hard. Opportunities will come but they will not fly in through your window in the middle of the night.

You have to go out there, you have to be gingered, and you have to shove your music down people’s throats. A lot of people will say ‘but we don’t have money’. Money is an important tool but money is not a hindrance.

When you go to the point when you’re ready to work hard, shame will leave your body system. It’s that hunger that will drive you. What I always say to artistes that are coming up is that irrespective of the genre of music you find yourself doing, just continue to make sure that you are the best version of yourself and you work hard,” she said.

Vanguard