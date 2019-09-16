Insecurity: Delta Community protest killings, robberies by suspected cultists

By Akpokona Omafuaire

WARRI – THE people of Ovwian Community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State yesterday protested the spate of killings, armed robberies, arsons and destruction of properties by suspected cultists in their land.

President-General of Ovwian Community, Chief Matthew Uparan who led the people in a peaceful protest spoke at the Community’s town shall.

Uparan who was flanked by Lawson Oghoifo and Duke Okua, Vice-President-General and Secretary-General respectively with others said,” In recent times, scores of persons have been killed, several houses razed while properties worth millions of naira have been stolen or destroyed by hoodlums.

“It is a complex situation for the very fact that, sometimes it will seem as a fight between secret cult rival groups, while it’s a direct attack on innocent and law abiding citizens in some other times.

“The situation has reached alarming rate that our sons were murdered in cold blood. Also, recent attacks of our son in Ovwian harbour/sawmill market.

“It has far gone beyond the reach of the ability of local vigilante corps who are not armed compared to the hoodlums who are heavily armed.

“The people of the area even subdued and are living in terrible fear most especially in the night when they sleep with one of their eyes open in anticipation of attacks.

“Many residents who have fallen victims and those whom could not cope with the ugly situation have relocated from the Community with bad impressions thereby tarnishing the good image of the Community.

” I am particularly worried as the President-General over these incidences that are giving a serious cause for concern.

“However, there was a brief respite when CSP Eyoh a.k.a, DPO Slap who was deployed to Ovwian/Aladja Police Division as DPO. We all breathed a sigh of relief when this development came as part of the Police intensified efforts towards stopping the insecurity menace.

“CSP Eyoh’s tactical decision , moves and play to bring the situation under control were commendable but this was a nine days wonder as his sudden transfer worsen the situation which remained unabated.”

Uparan called on the Government to establish a Police patrol team and Special Checkpoints within the areas.

Uparan said, “Because of the alarming concurrent incident happening in the State such as the kidnap of a DPO in Delta State at Asaba/Benin expressway in which ransom of N3million was paid by the State Police Command, Killing of elder brother of Delta Chapter CDHR Comrade Kehinde-Taiga who was shot at indiscriminately by gunmen at Ughelli South and the kidnap of the Governor Sister-in-law who was kidnapped within Asaba metropolis.

“We also call on the State Commissioner of Police,AIG Zone 5 and IGP to consider the redeployment of CSP Eyoh to Ovwian/Aladja Police Division whom we believe has the ability and capability to tackle the problem considering his physical processions.”