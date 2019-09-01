Go for Gold, Onu charges young scientists

By Emmanuel Elebeke

ABUJA—The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has urged young scientists representing Nigeria in the upcoming International Junior Science Olympiad, IJSO, holding in Qatar to strive to win the Gold medal for the country.

The minister gave the charge on Thursday when he received the 2019 International Junior Science Olympiad in his office in Abuja.

Dr. Onu also charged the young scientists to be good ambassadors for Nigeria, when they go to the Science Olympiad competition which is to hold early December this year.

He said for Nigeria to achieve growth and development, only students with the most creative and innovative intellect would be good for the nation.

“In order to achieve a positive aspiration of our great country, it cannot be done without young people who are innovative, creative patriotic, brilliant and determined to put in their best.

‘‘In his words “Nobody will call you by name at Qatar, you will be known as Team Nigeria, because you are ambassadors representing Nigeria and through you, other people will develop interest in Science and Technology.”

He expressed optimism that through the Young Junior Olympiad, other young people would be inspired to focus more on Science, Technology and Innovation.

