2027: Opposition parties consult Atiku, Obi, Makinde, others on framework

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Six opposition political parties have opened consultations with five presidential candidates, among them Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mr Peter Obi and Governor Seyi Makinde, on a framework for cooperation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The National Chairmen and National Secretaries of the parties met the candidates as part of what they described as “ongoing strategic consultations and deliberations ahead of the 2027 general elections.”

Promoter of G100, Salihu Moh. Lukman in a statement on Wednesday on behalf of Coalition Parties, said the engagements followed the resolutions of the G100 Opposition Summit.

The summit, he said, “called for sustained dialogue, stronger cooperation and a coordinated approach among opposition parties in defence of multiparty democracy and the interests of the Nigerian people.”

The participating parties are the African Democratic Congress ADC, Allied Peoples Movement APM, Nigeria Democratic Congress NDC, Social Democratic Party SDP, Peoples Democratic Party PDP and Peoples Redemption Party PRP.

The candidates consulted were Atiku of the ADC, Makinde of the APM, Obi of the NDC, Prince Adewole Adebayo of the SDP and Mr Donald Duke of the PRP.

According to the statement, “the consultations represent a practical step towards giving effect to those resolutions. They provide an opportunity for party leaders and presidential candidates to deliberate on the framework for opposition cooperation, identify areas of common ground and consider the steps necessary to advance a shared democratic agenda ahead of 2027.”

The statement said the process is driven by a conviction that “the challenges confronting Nigeria demand serious engagement across party lines.”

“Nigerians deserve political leaders who are prepared to place the country’s future, the wellbeing of its citizens and the credibility of its elections above narrow interests,” it said.

It said the consultations were still going on and would build on the commitment to “an opposition that is organised, responsible and capable of working together in the national interest.

“Nigerians will be informed of substantive decisions and agreed next steps as the deliberations progress,” the statement added.