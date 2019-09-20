By Emmanuel Yashim,

he Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is meeting in Monaco on Friday to begin debating the final wording of a special report on the effects of global warming on oceans, coastal and polar regions.

Representatives of the IPCC member states will debate the report, compiled with input from 100 researchers from around the world, from 10 am (0800 GMT).

The final report will be presented next Wednesday in Monaco. It will include a summary for policymakers.

The report focuses on the effects of greenhouse gases on oceans, including the melting of ice due to global warming, which is causing sea levels to rise.

It also covers the effects of ocean warming on underwater sea life.

The IPCC is an institution of the United Nations that deals with climate change and is intended to offer advice for political decision-makers.

It has 195 members.

Vanguard News