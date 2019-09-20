Breaking News
Translate

Climate experts meet in Monaco to finalize UN oceans report

On 8:39 amIn Climate Watch, Newsby

By Emmanuel Yashim,

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is meeting in Monaco on Friday to begin debating the final wording of a special report on the effects of global warming on oceans, coastal and polar regions.

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change meet in Monaco
Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change meets in Monaco on Friday, 20th September 2019.

Representatives of the IPCC member states will debate the report, compiled with input from 100 researchers from around the world, from 10 am (0800 GMT).

The final report will be presented next Wednesday in Monaco. It will include a summary for policymakers.

The report focuses on the effects of greenhouse gases on oceans, including the melting of ice due to global warming, which is causing sea levels to rise.

It also covers the effects of ocean warming on underwater sea life.

The IPCC is an institution of the United Nations that deals with climate change and is intended to offer advice for political decision-makers.

It has 195 members.

 

Vanguard News

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.