Photos: US Embassy delegation visits Editors’ Guild

A delegation from the Embassy of the United States of America on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) at its office in Ikeja, Lagos.

The visit provided an opportunity for the two sides to discuss issues of mutual interest and the role of the media in strengthening public communication and professional journalism.

The delegation included Rhoda Adesilu, Strategic Content Coordinator; Nicole Holler, Spokesperson; and Shekinah Olagunju, Press and Media Specialist of the US Embassy.

From left:Rose Moses, Member Standing Committee(west) Nigerian Guild of Editors;Rhoda Adesilu, Strategic Content Coordinator, Embassy of the United States of America;Dr Olabisi Deji-Folutile, Publisher Franktalknow & AF24 News;Dr Kabir Alabi Garba, Vice President West, NGE/Editor Weekend Titles of the Guardian;Nicole Holler, Spokesperson, Embassy of the United States of America;Mr Eze Anaba, President NGE/Editor Vanguard Newspapers;Juliet Bumah, Standing Committee Member west NGE/Editor New Telegraph;Gabriel Akinadewo, Assistant General Secretary NGE/Editor in Chief/ CEO Freedom Online and Shekinah Olagunju, Press and Media Specialist Embassy of the United States of America during a Courtesy Visit of the Delegate of Embassy of the United States of America to Nigerian Guild of Editors Office in Ikeja on Tuesday

Receiving the delegation were the President of the NGE and Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Eze Anaba; Vice President, West, NGE, and Editor of Weekend Titles of The Guardian, Dr Kabir Alabi Garba; Standing Committee Member, West, NGE, Rose Moses; Standing Committee Member, West, NGE, Juliet Bumah, Editor of New Telegraph; and Gabriel Akinadewo, Assistant General Secretary, NGE, Editor-in-Chief and Chief Executive Officer of Freedom Online.

Also present was Dr Olabisi Deji-Folutile, Publisher of Franktalknow and AF24 News.

The courtesy visit underscored the importance of continued engagement between the diplomatic community and Nigeria’s media leadership.