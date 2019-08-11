My goal is to make Heaven (4)

By Muoka Lazarus

Acts 14:22 “Confirming the souls of the disci-ples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter in-to the kingdom of God.”

Beloved, as we continue to expose the benefit of mak-ing heaven our goal, it is necessary to prepare you for the cross and make you understand that in pursuit of your goal, you must meet trials and persecu-tion. So, if making even is your goal, I want you to un-derstand that there shall be persecution, trials, te-mptation, troubles and many things deployed by devil to scuttle your goal.

But if you know what is ahead after the troubles, you will not pick offence, get angry or do anything that will stop you from fo-llowing the Lord and act-ualizing your goal. The Scripture has forewarned us that it is through much tribulation that we can enter into the kingdom of God.

The doctrine of the gospel exhorts us to maintain steadfastness and perse-verance in all we do on our journey to heaven.

So if your goal is to make heaven, you must brace up for inconveniences. There is no coming at the crown but by the cross because if the Head have been crowned with thorns, it will be inappropriate for the feet to tread on roses. You must not misconstrue trial as punishment.

This must be taught to the people so that they may not think it to be strange the fiery trials that may befall them in the course of their voyage to heaven but rather should rejoice they are partakers of the sufferings of Christ so that when the glory shall be revealed they will also be exceedingly glad.

If you must enter heaven, you must be transformed, and having behavioral pa-ttern devoids of carnality. This means that as a matt-er of preparation, you must be spiritual, right-eous and holy for heaven is a prepared place for pre-pared people. If there is any iota of unrighteous-ness, you can’t get there. Besides, very soon the tru-mpet shall sound, and no unclean or murd-erer shall go in there.

I Corinthian 6:9-11 “Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not de-ceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor ad-ulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, Nor thiev-es, nor covetous, nor drun-kards, nor revilers, nor ex-tortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God. And such were some of you: but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justi-fied in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God.”

The unrighteous, those that reject the grace of God, who love the doctrine of Satan and practice wick-edness, shall not possess or enter the Kingdom of heaven. Every sin com-mitted and not repented of, will shuts out the pers-on out of the kingdom of heaven. You cannot live in sin but thinking you will at same time die in Christ, and go to heaven. Don’t you know that haters of God also hate to live with God, thus will have no bu-siness with heaven? If you do not forsake your wicked course of life, you shall never see the kingdom of heaven and thus will be damned forever. Beloved, if you have chosen to make heaven your goal you must be ready to tame the desire of your body.

Vanguard