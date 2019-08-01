Minna—Since the nomination, screening and endorsement of Ambassador Zubairu Dada by the Senate, Niger State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, has been engulfed in crisis, following the rejection of his nomination.

The party in a communique issued after a meeting in Minna Thursday, also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reject the nomination immediately, accusing Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of acting alone in nominating Ambassador Dada.

The party leadership said Ambassador Zubairu Dada was not a card-carrying member of the APC and did not hide his romance with the opposition as he publicly campaigned for Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the run up to the last general elections.

The communique, signed by Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Alhaji Idris Abini, read: “Based on these facts, we, hereby, call on President Muhammadu Buhari to drop the ministerial nominee and call on the party in the state to replace him with APC card-carrying member.

“Many loyal APC members in Niger State who are disappointed by the development have threatened to massively decamp from the party, since loyalty and commitment are no longer rewarded as people from opposition party are given appointments instead of those who laboured for the victory of the party.

“The governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, who is the leader of the party and who should constantly consult with the party, acted alone, against the wish of party members, to favour a non-party member for federal and state appointments.’’

Leaders of the party also noted that the situation had been made worse by the fact that the minister-designate is from the same local government, ward and polling unit as the senator representing Niger East senatorial zone, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa.

Vanguard