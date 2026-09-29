APC donates N52m to families of 37 dead miners in Niger

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has donated N52 million to the survivors and families of the 37 miners who died in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger.

Governor Umaru Bago disclosed this on Tuesday when he received the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, led by its National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, on a condolence visit over the incident.

Bago appreciated the APC leadership for the visit and the financial support to the affected families and survivors.

He said the state committee, headed by his Deputy Governor, Mr Yakubu Garba, in collaboration with the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Farouk Umar-Bahago, would ensure that the donation reached the intended beneficiaries.

Earlier, Yilwatda expressed the condolences of the APC to the government and people of Niger over the incident.

He described the situation as a difficult moment for the state, noting that Niger had recently faced several security challenges.

“This is not a good moment for the country, especially Niger State.

“Recently, you’ve been bedevilled by so many challenges, especially security threats, but we can assure you that our hearts and prayers are with you.

“For the affected families, may God strengthen and comfort them in this challenging period. All this will pass away,” he said.

Yilwatda said that the party believed that evil would not prevail over the goodness of the people.

He commended Bago for his handling of the incident and assured him of the party’s support for his administration.

The national chairman thereafter led members of the NWC to the palace of the Emir of Minna for a similar condolence visit.