Breaking: Police identify Ekweremadu’s attackers

On 2:48 pmIn News, Politicsby

By Nwafor Sunday

The attackers of the former deputy senate president, Dr Ike Ekweremadu have been identified by Bavaria state police in Germany.

An official of the foreign affairs ministry in Abuja said that the Bavaria state police have analysed the attack videos and identified four of the suspected attackers.

His words, “I cannot reveal their identities for now because the German authorities are now co-operating with us and investigating the attack,” the official told TheCable.

Recall that Ekweremadu was attacked by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in Nuremberg, Germany when he honoured an invitation by ‘Ndigbo Germany’.

The attackers stoned Ekweremadu with eggs and torn his cloths.

The incident has generally been condemned by Nigerians and international communities. But the leader of the group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in his reaction opined that Ekweremadu’s case was a warning to all Igbo leaders in the south-east zone.

Details later:

Vanguard

