UBA Marketplace: 120 SMEs to display goods, 20,000 visitors expected

By Cynthia Alo

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is set to host over 20,000 visitors, 120 small and medium enterprises and leading private and public sector players from across Africa, at the continent’s biggest entrepreneurial fair tagged #theUBAmarketplace2019 in Abuja, Nigeria.

The event, which will be held on July 26th and 27th 2019, on the sideline of the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Forum, the largest gathering of the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Africa, will host businesses and business owners in various industries including food, fashion, beauty, home/interior and gadgets.

The event will offer plenary sessions and discussions on the small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) sector and the relevance of financing.

READ ALSO:

The plenary sessions will highlight entertainment and music industries. Likewise, fashion, a big cultural and revenue attraction on the continent, will be showcased with the designs of 10 leading African labels.

At the master-class sessions to be held during the UBAmarketplace2019, small and medium scale businesses will have opportunity to network and get solutions to some of the challenges they face in running their businesses.

Also, entrepreneurs who are beneficiaries of the Tony Elumelu Foundation will be presented a platform to pitch their businesses with a grand prize of a grant, courtesy of UBA.