BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: SHELL has enjoined stakeholders in the Niger Delta to vigorously campaign against attack on oil crude oil facilities, stressing that effort should be made to save the environment from impact of oil pollution.

General Manager External Relatons, Igo Weli made the appeal in Warri, Delta state at the media launch of the 2019 edition of Shell in Nigeria briefing notes, adding that the oil giant was committed to improving quality of life in its areas of operations.

“While the SPDC JV develops its assets and facilities, it also implements several development projects for host communities, covering economic empowerment, human capital development and provision of social infrastructure”, he said.

Weli who spoke through SPDC Head Government Relations, West, Mr Alaye Dokubo reiterated that the oil giant had not pulled out of Delta state, stressing that it spent N390 million naira to fund its Global Memorandum of Understanding last year.

“As evidence of our commitment to Delta State, in 2018, SPDC JV spent more than N390 million on development projects in Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) clusters on roads, schools, town halls and markets, award of secondary school and university scholarships as well as microcredit programmes for small businesses.the company’s ongoing projects, which include Forcados Yokri Integrated, Southern Swamp Associated Gas Solution, Escravos NGC and Otumara Associated Gas Gathering, point to growth in its business in Delta State

Since 2013, 174 youths from Delta State have benefited from the special Regional Shell LiveWIRE programme, a scheme that enables young entrepreneurs turn ideas into viable businesses. Each year, Shell LiveWIRE Nigeria provides training and finance for talented young entrepreneurs to set up and grow their businesses and, in 2018, SPDC JV awarded N108 million as startup grants to beneficiaries.

In 2018, the SPDC JV-supported two health facilities in Delta State. The Ogulagha Cottage Hospital and the Ojobo Cottage Hospital, in Burutu Local Government Area, received top quality and holistic health care support and services., he said.