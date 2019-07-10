Senate urges FG to save indigenous airlines from extinction

… Summons PerSec Transport Ministry, Others

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Senate, Wednesday raised the alarm that it has become very imperative for the Federal Government to come to the rescue of indigenous Airlines to save them from total extinction.

The Senate has also suggested that part of the measures that should be put in place by the Federal Government to save these Airlines from total disappearance is to halt designation of multiple routes within Nigeria to foreign Airlines.

The Senate equally summoned the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority ( NCAA) and Managing Director of FAAN to appear before the Senate and explain why foreign Airlines were allowed to fly multiple routes within Nigeria to mop up passengers in a manner that was not allowed in other countries.

The Senate has also summoned indigenous airlines operators to explain the challenges that were being faced in the aviation industry in the country as well as the way forward.

The Senate has however mandated foreign Airlines to provide statistics of Nigerians in their employment with a view to encourage them to employ more Nigerians and partner with indigenous Airlines in the country.

Resolutions of the Upper Chamber were sequel to a motion entitled, ” Unfair Competition-Urgent Need to protect Nigeria’s Indigenous Airlines from Extinction due to Multiple Designation and Multiple Frequencies granted Foreign Airlines in Nigeria” and sponsored by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah ( YPP-Anambra South) and co- sponsored by 18 other Senators.

The Senate has also urged the Federal government to give indigenous Airlines necessary support and protection to keep them afloat while inviting the indigenous airlines operators to explain to the Senate the challenges they are facing in the aviation industry in the country as well as the way forward.

