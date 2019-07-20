Security is better now than before, Lauretta Onochie insists

By Nwafor Sunday

The Social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, Saturday argued that Buhari has performed better in securing the lives and properties of Nigerians than his predecessors.

Disclosing this via her verified tweeter handle, Onochie apologized to Nigerians for the little security challenges going on, noting that in due time President Muhammadu Buhari will have everything under his control.

Recall that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has repeatedly reported the incompetency of President Buhari’s administration in handling security issues, especially the recurrence clashes between Farmers and Herdsmen.

In view of that, Onochie today counter-blasted the opposition with a prove of security graph allegedly presented by the ChannelsTV.

Her tweets bellow:

Thank you @channelstv, for confirming what we have been shouting on rooftops, but which tribal/religious bigots & troublers of Nigeria have wilfully refused to heed.

We are sad that security is still a big issue in our nation. But it’s definitely better now. @MBuhari will do more pic.twitter.com/gmXePW3GFD — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) July 19, 2019

With a lot of talk these days about insecurity in #Nigeria, I decided to take a look at what the data says about whether it is rising or falling (regardless of the mostly political rhetoric). Here’s what I found, c/f @CFR_org – suggests much fewer deaths today than in 2014/2015. pic.twitter.com/FxKfEDKXuu — Amaka Anku (@AmakaAnku) July 19, 2019

Other tweets include:

When some Nigerians told me that God will disgrace @atiku, I did not know it will happen so soon at the Election tribunal. God chose Mike Ozhekome to be the agent of disgrace for Atiku at the Tribunal. No one has ever been humiliated in this way, worldwide. Good job, Ozhekome! pic.twitter.com/J8dZgMAjO7 — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) July 20, 2019

Alarmist @atiku Raises Alarm Over Funds borrowed for National dev.

It’s true that in the last 16 years preceding 2015, govts #BorrowedToLoot. Thankfully, under @MBuhari, borrowed funds are specific to projects that benefit Nigerians like rail, roads, etc#BorrowedForDevelopment pic.twitter.com/gWL9obXrYU — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) July 18, 2019

Where it all went!

In the past, we #BorrowedForLooting!

Our national infrastructures decayed and laid in ruins.

Today, the story is different.

We have #BorrowedForDevelopment!

Owed Pension, paid. Dead industries resurrecting.

Roads, rails, airports, etc, are being refurbished. pic.twitter.com/0olimhfYM5 — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) July 19, 2019

Very True, Madam Iyabo. But you must pardon your father. Aging has different effects on people. Some become wiser and more patriotic with age. Others become confused and self centred. He needs special care. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/q2k942jo31 — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) July 17, 2019

What do you really want President @MBuhari to do regarding the security issues? – @seunokin Yinka Odumakin: Under Pres. Obasanjo, he ordered shoot at sight for OPC, his own people. Implication:

Pres. @MBuhari should order the police to shoot all Fulanis at sight.

Keep dreaming! pic.twitter.com/3TdJHfI0QU — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) July 16, 2019

We cannot continue to hide our heads in the sand like the proverbial ostrich regarding the existence of State governments and their constitutional responsibilities to citizens. Neither can we continue to pretend that Local governments have no responsibilities to their people. pic.twitter.com/KgFpBv7Jw4 — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) July 17, 2019

The 10 HECTARES of Ruzi Premium Grass Planted About 3 weeks Ago is Almost Ready.

With This We Can Feed The Cattle All Year Round as d Grass is Drought Resistance & Can Last 60yrs if Properly Managed

NIGERIANS WILL SOLVE NAIJA’s Problem- @retsonbiz

Me: He’s from Niger Delta. KUDOS pic.twitter.com/SUdjk7yPPz — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) July 17, 2019

His name is Abdullahi Abubakar (Imam)

He is a typical Nigerian. Nigerians are known to support each other irrespective of tribe & religion.

He hid 300 christians, men, women & children in a mosque in the outskirts of Jos during the 2018 crises in Plateau State, saving their lives pic.twitter.com/eDIHfJgmXI — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) July 18, 2019

A police dog (K-9), is a Police Officer. It goes through vigorous training towards the discharge of its duties Lack of proper & relevant Training is a factor in d insecurities our nation has been passing through for yrs Our Policemen need to learn modern ways of tackling crimes pic.twitter.com/nz9OCfBTm6 — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) July 18, 2019

Vanguard