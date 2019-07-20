Breaking News
Translate

Security is better now than before, Lauretta Onochie insists

On 1:01 pmIn News, Politicsby

By Nwafor Sunday

The Social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, Saturday argued that Buhari has performed better in securing the lives and properties of Nigerians than his predecessors.

Lauretta Onochie

Disclosing this via her verified tweeter handle, Onochie apologized to Nigerians for the little security challenges going on, noting that in due time President Muhammadu Buhari will have everything under his control.

Recall that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has repeatedly reported the incompetency of President Buhari’s administration in handling security issues, especially the recurrence clashes between Farmers and Herdsmen.

In view of that, Onochie today counter-blasted the opposition with a prove of security graph allegedly presented by the ChannelsTV.

Many don’t know our achievements so far – Lauretta Onochie(Opens in a new browser tab)

Her tweets bellow:

Other tweets include:

Vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.