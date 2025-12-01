Onochie faults Tinubu’s ambassadorial list, accuses presidency of nepotism

Lauretta Onochie

By Nwafor Sunday Polycarp

For the second time in 90 days, former presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, has written an open letter to her late former boss, President Muhammadu Buhari, lamenting the state of the nation under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and accusing the current administration of rewarding Buhari’s political “enemies” while sidelining core loyalists.

Onochie, who served as Special Assistant on Digital and Social Media during Buhari’s eight-year tenure and later as Chairperson of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), also criticised the recently released list of ambassadorial nominees, alleging severe lopsidedness in favour of the South-West.

“Nepotism at its Peak” — Onochie Slams Ambassadorial Nominations

In a series of posts on her X handle on Sunday, Onochie expressed outrage over what she described as “blatant nepotism” in Tinubu’s distribution of ambassadorial slots.

She listed the regional spread of nominees:

South-South — 3

North-West — 5

North-Central — 5

North-East — 5

South-East — 6

South-West — 11

“But hey, you are solidly in bed with nepotism,” she wrote, insisting that the South-West was disproportionately favoured.

Onochie also accused the president of compensating individuals who allegedly worked against the APC-led Buhari government.

“We will overlook the glaring fact of rewarding those who mobilised hostilities against Pres. Buhari’s administration. Let’s just have ambassadors,” she stated.

“Nigerians Miss You” — Onochie Writes Late Buhari Again

In another lengthy post titled “To Former President Muhammadu Buhari”, Onochie said Nigerians across regions were now openly saying they missed Buhari because of worsening hunger, insecurity and poverty.

“Your Excellency… Nigerians are saying something they never expected to say: ‘We miss Buhari.’ Not because your administration was without flaws, but because the pain Nigerians face today cuts deeper than words can capture,” she wrote.

She praised Buhari’s “discipline,” “modest lifestyle,” “transparency about his health,” and perceived efforts to maintain national unity.

“People are hurting. People are afraid. People miss the stability and honesty they once felt under your leadership,” she added, saying she had joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to help “rescue” Nigeria.

Onochie also admitted that Buhari loyalists played a role in bringing the Tinubu administration to power.

“We know we are guilty of installing this incompetent and clueless government but be assured we are united in the bid to sack the government come 2027,” she wrote.

She Previously Condemned Decline of APC Under Tinubu

Onochie’s latest outburst comes barely three months after she released a similar public letter—widely reported in The DEFENDER and Vanguard on August 15, 2025—in which she accused Tinubu of turning the APC into a “private enterprise.”

“Dear Baba, APC is now a private enterprise. Fairness, equity, justice, equality… have all been kpaied,” she wrote, lamenting a culture of impunity and reward for wrongdoing.

She alleged that APC members “assault airport staff, hijack planes and are rewarded as ambassadors,” concluding that the party no longer represented Buhari’s values.

A Deepening Rift Within the Ruling Party

Onochie’s comments highlight growing internal tensions within the APC as the 2027 elections approach. Her repeated criticism of the Tinubu government—combined with her admission that Buhari loyalists helped bring it to power—adds fuel to ongoing debates within the ruling party over loyalty, governance style and the direction of the nation.