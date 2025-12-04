Lauretta Onochie marks International Day of Persons With Disabilities, calls for greater inclusion, empathy

ABUJA — Former Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lauretta Onochie, has joined millions around the world in commemorating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, urging Nigerians to deepen compassion, inclusion, and equal opportunities for citizens living with disabilities.

Onochie, popularly known as “Madam Due Process” during her time in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, shared her message in a statement titled “ON THIS DAY:” posted on her verified Facebook page.

She described persons with disabilities as individuals whose courage “lights up this nation,” noting that their resilience in the face of systemic and societal barriers should inspire collective action.

“Every day, persons with disabilities rise above barriers many of us will never see,” she wrote. “Despite challenges, they continue to teach us the true meaning of strength, patience, and humanity.”

Onochie linked her advocacy to her political alignment, noting that she chose the African Democratic Congress (ADC) because of its inclusive structure, led by Dr. Chike Okogwu, a Nigerian living with a disability.

She emphasized that the day should serve as a reminder that “every life is precious, every voice matters, and every citizen deserves to stand tall with dignity and opportunity.”

In her message, she outlined commitments she believes Nigerians and institutions must uphold:

Making accessibility a standard, not a privilege

Creating opportunities that prioritize talent over physical condition

Promoting empathy and understanding in daily interactions

Ensuring no citizen feels invisible or forgotten

“To all persons with disabilities in our world: You are loved. You are valued. You are part of the heartbeat of our nation,” she said.

Onochie also expressed gratitude to her former students and colleagues in the United Kingdom for shaping her values, and acknowledged former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for supporting her during her journey to overcome speech challenges.

She concluded with warm wishes to the global disability community: “Happy International Day of Persons with Disabilities to everyone.”

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities is observed annually on December 3 to promote understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights, and well-being of persons with disabilities worldwide.