HUAWEI Y9 prime 2019: Everything you need to know

You want to try something new? HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 is the answer. This phone can take your selfies with a cool auto pop-up selfie camera and offers you a truly all-screen display with no notch or hole. It has an immersive and massive screen for a panoramic viewing experience, be it watching videos, or simply scrolling through the web or chatting with friends. This phone will take your overall experience with a smartphone to the next level and will be available from July 22nd at retailers nationwide.

A phone that is all screen

The HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 is a big phone. Not only does it have a HUAWEI Ultra Fullview display that is 6.59 inches, but it is also free of notches, holes or sliders. The FHD+ screen has a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 and 1500:1 contrast ratio. The display has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and exhibits photos in authentic colors and even shows intricate and unseen details. It is perfect for watching your TV series or watching movies and immerse yourself in video games. HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 is also safe to use; it is certified by TUV Rheinland for low blue light. The screen filters harmful blue light emissions, and intelligently adjusts the color temperature and brightness, to protect your eyes against strain.

HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 back cover is divided into thirds. The upper third houses the camera and fingerprint scanner. The bottom two-thirds are minimalistic, with a darker hued backdrop. The back cover is also composed of 3D composite material that glimmers like glass, but unlike glass, is durable and shatter-resistant, providing both practical and aesthetic value.

A cool auto pop-up selfie camera

With a large bezel-less display, Huawei had to find a way to add a front-facing camera. The result? A 16-megapixel camera with F2.2 aperture that raises out of the phone’s top edge when needed and then closes after you’ve finished snapping selfies. Huawei also designed an intelligent fall protection detector to retract the camera when it detects any free falls.

The front camera can also identify instantly and accurately eight scenarios of different objects and scenes thanks to artificial intelligence. The latter also implements diverse photographic effects, such as butterfly lighting, by reconstructing the light source to provide 3D portrait lighting for selfies and portraits.

Three cameras in the back

On the rear of the phone is a vertical line of three different lenses: 16MP+8MP+2MP. These lenses provide pictures that are clear with top quality and high contrast. The 16MP lens lets more light into the sensor to capture vivid and full-of-colors night pictures in low-light places.

Thanks to artificial intelligence stabilization, you even get a support of 6 seconds at nighttime for handheld long exposure shots. And for lovers of slow motion videos, HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 records videos at 480 frames per second and plays them back at 1/16th of the normal speed.

Premium power

Huawei added a massive 4,000mAh battery to HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019. At the core of this device, is Kirin 710F chipset, and the operating system is EMUI 9. In addition, this phone comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM good enough storage for all your pictures, videos and files.

Unleash the joy of gaming*

In order to provide a more enhanced gaming experience, the HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 utilizes artificial intelligence to identify gaming scenarios and match them with real-life sensations.

Price and availability

HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 comes in three colors – Midnight Black, Sapphire blue and Emerald Green – and a price of NGN83,900. The phone will be available on July 22nd at SLOT, Pointek, 3CHUB and Jumia.