7 best folding smartphones ranked

Foldable smartphones have come a long way since the first generation of devices struggled with fragile displays, weak hinges, and poor durability.

When Samsung unveiled the first Galaxy Fold in 2019, the concept attracted global attention, but early models failed to convince many buyers due to reliability concerns. Today, however, foldables are more refined, with stronger hinges, water resistance, improved battery life, and performance levels close to traditional flagship phones.

The market now offers two main categories of foldables: flip-style phones that fold vertically for portability and book-style foldables designed for productivity with tablet-sized displays.

Here is a ranking of some of the best foldable smartphones available in 2026 based on expert analysis and user reviews.

7. Motorola Razr 2025

The Motorola Razr 2025 remains one of the most affordable entry points into foldable phones.

Priced around $549.99, the device features a 6.9-inch 120Hz OLED inner display and a 3.6-inch outer OLED screen that supports most applications without opening the phone.

Users praised the phone’s durable aluminum frame and redesigned titanium hinge, while its IP48 water resistance adds some protection against accidental splashes.

However, the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset struggles with demanding games and heavy multitasking. Some users also reported overheating issues during extended outdoor use.

The 50MP main camera delivers solid daylight photos, but low-light performance remains inconsistent.

6. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

The Razr 60 Ultra improves significantly on the standard Razr model with flagship-level performance and upgraded displays.

It features a larger 4-inch outer OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 7-inch inner panel capable of reaching 4,500 nits brightness.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the phone handles gaming and multitasking much better than the standard Razr.

Motorola’s partnership with Pantone also introduces more vibrant color finishes and premium materials like Alcantara.

The camera setup includes dual 50MP sensors that perform well in daylight conditions, though low-light photography still trails rivals from Samsung and Google.

A major downside remains Motorola’s shorter software support policy compared to competitors.

5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is considered by many reviewers to be the most complete flip phone currently available.

Samsung expanded the cover screen to stretch edge-to-edge around the camera modules, allowing users to run more apps directly from the outer display.

The device also introduces a new waterdrop hinge that helps the 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display fold almost completely flat.

Battery life is improved thanks to a 4,300mAh battery, while Samsung’s seven years of software support remains one of the strongest promises in the smartphone industry.

The 50MP primary camera produces natural-looking images and strong portrait videos, although the Exynos 2600 processor slightly trails Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips in raw performance.

4. Honor Magic V5

The Honor Magic V5 combines an ultra-thin design with powerful hardware and excellent battery life.

At just 4.1mm thick when unfolded, the device feels closer to a traditional smartphone than many competitors.

Its LTPO AMOLED displays offer up to 3,000 nits brightness, making outdoor visibility excellent.

Honor also included a large 5,820mAh silicon-carbon battery, helping the phone easily last through a full day of use.

The camera system includes a 50MP main lens, a 64MP telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor capable of producing detailed photos with strong dynamic range.

However, the MagicOS software remains heavily customized compared to stock Android, which may not appeal to all users.

3. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The Google Store Pixel 10 Pro Fold stands out for durability and software optimization.

Google achieved an IP68 rating on the device, giving it stronger water and dust protection than many foldable rivals.

The phone features a practical outer display shape that feels closer to a normal smartphone, reducing typing discomfort.

Inside, users get an 8-inch OLED panel running Android 16 with Google’s clean software experience and exclusive AI features like Magic Cue.

Despite its strengths, the Tensor G5 processor falls behind Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips in performance benchmarks, and camera upgrades over the previous generation remain limited.

2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 represents one of Samsung’s biggest foldable upgrades in years.

The device is significantly thinner and lighter than its predecessor, measuring just 4.2mm when unfolded and weighing only 215g.

Samsung also widened the cover display for a more comfortable typing experience.

The Fold 7 features dual QHD AMOLED displays with adaptive refresh rates and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor.

Photography is led by a 200MP primary sensor alongside telephoto and ultrawide cameras capable of producing detailed photos even in difficult lighting conditions.

Samsung’s One UI foldable software remains among the best for multitasking, desktop-style usage, and productivity features.

The removal of S Pen support, however, disappointed some long-time Galaxy Fold users.

1. Oppo Find N6

The Oppo Find N6 takes the top spot as one of the most refined foldable smartphones currently available.

Oppo’s “Zero-Feel Crease” design dramatically reduces the visible crease on the inner display, one of the most common complaints about foldable phones.

The device is only 8.9mm thick when folded and carries an IP59 water- and dust-resistance rating.

Users and reviewers praised the phone’s balanced design, premium feel, and minimal compromises compared to traditional flagship smartphones.

Although the Find N6 is not officially available in the United States, many experts consider it the benchmark other foldables are now chasing.

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