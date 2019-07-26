Gunmen shoot traffic policeman in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—There was pandemonium in the early hours of yesterday, when a yet to be identified traffic Police officer was shot by gunmen at Etta-Agbor near University of Calabar.

According to an eyewitness, the assailants, who shot at the traffic warden, while he was performing his duty close to the University of Calabar’s small gate, immediately speed off.

The eyewitness said: “He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but I believe he will survive because I don’t think he was shot in a critical area.”

Although the reason for the incident was still sketchy, residents and traders around the area said it may not be unconnected with the renewed cult clash which claimed the life of a 500 Level Electrical Electronics student of Cross River University of Technology, CRUTECH, Sunday James, last week in the school premises after taking an exam.

Contacted, Police Relations Officer, DSP, Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incident, said: “Although I cannot identity the officer, but he is a traffic warden and was shot by gunmen, but was immediately rushed to the hospital and he is being attended to.

