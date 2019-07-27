Breaking News
Five suspects in Police net over Ekiti Killing

10:12 am

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Five persons allegedly connected  with the shooting and killing of an Okada rider in Ikere Ekiti on Thursday evening, have been arrested by the police.
The Okada man was allegedly hit by bullets during a traditional dance conducted by the wife of Ogoga of Ikere and the  Paramount ruler of the town , Oba Adejimi Adu in preparation for Odun Oba festival slated for today (Saturday).

According to a police source, the traditional  dance procession was conducted amid shooting, which allegedly led to the stray bullets that hit two motorcyclists and one of them died immediately.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command,DSP Caleb Ikechukwu confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

“When killing like that happened, once we knew where the shooting allegedly  emanated, it is normal for us to make arrest, so it is true.

“The offence becomes more severe when you carried prohibited firearms, as it was in this case. The arrest should be expected”.

When the  incident, which caused commotion in the town occurred, people thought it was a fight between Ogoga’s supporters and his rival, the Olukere of Ikere, Oba Ganiyu Obasoyin.

But speaking on Friday , Oba Obasoyin denied his involvement in the crisis,  saying he and his supporters were never involved in the incident.

The monarch  added that he  had already spoken to his people to be calm in spite of the highly provocative shooting in the town on Thursday.

“The whole town knew where  the shooting emanated from, we are not involved at all. Some people were dancing round the town and shooting when they shot the one that died and the injured man.

“We are doing our best as leaders to ward off crisis.

“The issue has nothing to do with Olukere and Ogoga . We are happy that the alleged killers have been arrested.

“I appeal to the police to do their job. They should do a just job. They shouldn’t  allow  the matter to be swept under the carpet”.

A member of the Okada riders’ association in the town, Mr.  Jide Amos, who was an eyewitness  established that the man was killed by  stray bullets  from the dancers.

Vanguard

