Police dismiss three officers over UNIPORT graduate killing

Police

…launch manhunt for fleeing inspector

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has dismissed three policemen involved in the killing of 22-year-old Anthony Obodo, a graduate of the University of Port Harcourt.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Olugbenga Adepoju, who disclosed this in a media briefing in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, said the decision was following an orderly trail conducted on the suspects and others at large.

On the 27th of August, a police patrol team led by one Fabian Kpeanabari, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, had shot and killed Anthony after it was alleged that the victim, who was driving in a tinted Lexus car, had refused to stop after the police team had flagged him down.

The victim, who was waiting for his NYSC call-up letter, was shot to death at the popular Ada George Road in Port Harcourt by the dismissed police officers.

The development had sparked pandemonium in the state as youths from the Ndele Community in the Emohua Local Government Area of the state and other areas stormed the Agip area of Port Harcourt in heavy protest.

Speaking, Adepoju said the affected officers would subsequently be charged to court to face the appropriate criminal charges in accordance with the law.

He said, “I am here to provide updates on some serious incidents recently recorded in the state, including the investigation into the death of one Anthony A. Obodo, ‘Male’, a student, following a police pursuit and unfortunate shooting incident, as well as the arrest of suspected members of a one-chance robbery syndicate operating within Port Harcourt and its environs.

“Let me state clearly that the Rivers State Police Command places a high premium on professionalism, accountability, respect for human rights and the protection of lives and property.

“Where allegations of misconduct or criminality are made against police personnel, we will not shield any officer found to have acted outside the law under my watch.

“The patrol team consequently gave chase to the deceased, and during the pursuit, Corporal Alfred Louis, who is attached to the patrol team, opened fire at the vehicle, and a bullet hit the driver identified as Anthony A. Obodo, who sustained a gunshot injury.”

“The victim was immediately rushed to Palmer’s Hospital, Port Harcourt, where he was attended to and subsequently confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The three members of the patrol team were immediately arrested and detained at the State Criminal Investigation, where a Department (SCID), Port-Harcourt, comprehensive investigation into the case was carried out.”

Meanwhile, the CP said efforts have been intensified to locate and arrest Inspector Solomon Nworgu, who allegedly absconded following the incident.