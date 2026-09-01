Bank of America employee killed, suspect shot dead by Police

By Efe Onodjae

A 32-year-old Bank of America employee, Erin Piacenti, has been killed following an alleged random stabbing attack in New York City’s Times Square, while another victim is receiving treatment in hospital.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon along Seventh Avenue, with Police saying two people were attacked within about 20 seconds of each other.

The suspect, identified as 49-year-old Pamela Cisneros of Queens, was later shot by officers after she allegedly refused repeated orders to surrender and moved towards police.

According to New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the incident began at about 4:24 p.m. near West 41st Street and Seventh Avenue.

Tisch said preliminary investigations showed that Cisneros approached a 68-year-old man who had just exited a subway station and was waiting to cross the street with his wife.

She then allegedly attacked the man before moving towards 42nd Street, where Piacenti was attacked.

The 68-year-old man was taken to Bellevue Hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

Piacenti, however, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her employer, Bank of America, expressed shock over her death, describing her as a valued colleague and extending condolences to her family and loved ones.

Police later confronted Cisneros in the area and attempted to get her to surrender for several minutes.

According to Commissioner Tisch, the suspect refused to comply and made threats towards officers.

Police subsequently used Tasers, which officials said were ineffective, before officers opened fire when Cisneros allegedly continued advancing towards them.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was also pronounced dead.

Tisch said Cisneros had no previous arrest record but had a documented history of mental-health-related incidents with the NYPD in 2018 and 2019.

Authorities said there was no indication at the time that the attack was terrorism-related.

The incident, which occurred in the heart of the heavily populated Times Square, has generated widespread attention online, with videos and reactions circulating across social media platforms.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani described the incident as a tragic development and commended officers for their response.

The NYPD said investigations into both the stabbing and the Police shooting are continuing.