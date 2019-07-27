Finally, court declares Shiites ‘terrorists organization’

By Nwafor Sunday

With several clashes between the Nigerian Police and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), aka Shiites, that led to the death of Usman Umar, Deputy Commissioner of police, Precious Owolabi, a Channels Television reporter and many others, Justice Nkeonye Maha, of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Friday declared the Shiites a terrorist organization.

With the order according to Punch, the court restrained any person or group of persons from participating in any form of activities involving or concerning the IMN under any name or platform in Nigeria.

Recall that this is not the first group that has been proscribed. The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, were last two years declared a terrorists organization owing to their modus-operandi.

However, a copy of the ex parte application marked FHC/ABJ/CS/876/2019, was filed in the name of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Report has it that Justice Maha granted the four prayers contained in the application shortly after the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr Dayo Apata, argued the application on Friday.

The IMN was the sole respondent to the application but the group was not represented by a lawyer on Friday since it was an ex parte hearing.

