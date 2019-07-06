Environmentalist tasks Governments on open defecation

The Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria (EHOAN) has called on governments at all levels to be proactive in striving to stem Open Defecation in the country.

The EHOAN Registrar, Dr Akin Akingbehin, made the call in an interview with newsmen on Saturday in Lagos.

Akingbehin disclosed that Nigeria was now first on the list of countries still practising open defecation.

“The ugly situation we find ourselves is that we are now number one in the unsanitary practice of open defecation in the world, where we used to be number two, after India.

“Now, India has long worked to reverse the situation and is about to be declared an Open Defecation-Free nation.

“The gravity of open defecation is capable of sparking the spread of communicable diseases and rendering our environment and society with serious health implications.

“The children are most vulnerable to diseases such as Typhoid, cholera, diarrhoea, polio and other worm diseases associated with open defecation, as one gramme of faeces contains about 10million viruses, one million bacteria and over 1000 parasites; all these have public health implications on humans,’’ Akingbehin said.

The Sanitary official further said that children should be guided away from open defecation, especially in schools and fields.

He identified poor town planning, poverty, underdevelopment and the failure of many property owners to provide adequate sanitary conditions as some causative factors.

Also read:

Akingbehin also said that ineffective building control, lack of a policy framework and poor advocacy, as well as low enforcement of environmental laws and school sanitation regulations as major challenges.

“Governments should ensure effective control based on existing environmental laws, especially those on building control, physical and town planning regulations, environmental sanitation laws and their adequate and effective enforcement.

“Governments should also ensure adequate funding for the construction of more public toilets, adequate staffing and budgetary allocation and encourage private participation in sanitation issues,’’ he said.

Akingbehin called for soft loans to be made available for private participation in sanitation, to further engage people and create job opportunities in the sector.

He said more environmental officers should be employed, in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) standard, which is one officer to 8000 persons, to ensure that sanitary officers are able to effectively control public sanitation.

Akingbehin also suggested that public places such as malls, churches, mosques, event centres and parks should have adequate access to good sanitary facilities, to stem open defecation in the country.