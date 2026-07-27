Plateau records 14 cholera deaths, 441 suspected cases

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS — The Plateau State Government has confirmed 441 suspected cholera cases and 14 deaths across four local government areas since the outbreak of the disease in June, as it intensifies efforts to contain further spread.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Ba’amlong, disclosed this on Monday in Jos, saying the state had recorded 20 positive Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) cases and six laboratory-confirmed cases through culture.

He said the outbreak had affected 25 wards and 107 settlements, adding that only three patients were currently receiving treatment, all in Jos North Local Government Area.

Ba’amlong described the reduction in active cases as a sign that government interventions were yielding positive results.

According to him, the outbreak was first detected in Mangu Local Government Area in early June 2026, prompting the Ministry of Health to activate a coordinated multi-sectoral emergency response in collaboration with local government councils, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), and development partners.

He said Mangu, the epicentre of the outbreak, recorded 53 suspected cases, with 10 testing positive through RDT and four confirmed through laboratory culture. He added that 10 deaths were recorded across nine wards and 64 settlements in the area.

The commissioner noted that there was currently no active cholera case in Mangu, with the last reported case recorded on July 22, 2026.

He further disclosed that Jos North recorded 277 suspected cases, seven positive RDT results, one laboratory-confirmed case and four deaths, affecting 61 settlements across 14 wards.

In Jos South Local Government Area, Ba’amlong said one confirmed case was recorded, adding that the patient had been treated and discharged without any fatality.

He added that Barkin Ladi recorded its first case on July 16, with 23 suspected cases, two positive RDT results, no laboratory-confirmed case and no death reported. Two settlements in one ward have been affected.

While noting that transmission had been halted in Mangu, the commissioner warned that cases were still being recorded in Jos North, Jos South and Barkin Ladi, indicating ongoing transmission in some communities.

He attributed most of the deaths to late presentation at health facilities, urging residents to seek medical attention immediately when symptoms of cholera appear.

Ba’amlong said the state government had intensified active case searches, expanded community surveillance, strengthened disease reporting systems and ensured the availability of Oral Rehydration Salts, intravenous fluids, antibiotics and other essential medical supplies.

He disclosed that additional Oral Rehydration Points would be established in Jos North, while free or subsidised treatment was being provided at designated cholera treatment centres.

The commissioner said healthcare workers in Mangu, Barkin Ladi and Jos North were being trained with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF, while RDT kits had been distributed to affected local government areas to improve early detection.

He added that laboratory confirmation through stool culture had been strengthened to improve surveillance and guide public health interventions.

Ba’amlong said the government had also intensified public awareness campaigns through radio, television and community outreach programmes, involving traditional rulers, religious leaders and other community stakeholders.

He said authorities were promoting early healthcare-seeking behaviour, discouraging self-medication, encouraging household water treatment through boiling and chlorination, improving environmental sanitation and monitoring water sources to prevent further transmission.

The commissioner assured residents that the state government would sustain collaboration with the NCDC, WHO, UNICEF and other development partners until the outbreak was fully contained.

He urged residents to maintain proper hygiene, drink safe water and promptly report suspected cases.