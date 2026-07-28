New EDs will strengthen NDPHC, boost transformation agenda – Adighije

By SebastineObasi

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Mrs Jennifer Adighije, has said the appointment of two new Executive Directors will further strengthen the company’s leadership and accelerate the implementation of its strategic objectives.

The appointments, according to her, form part of NDPHC’s commitment to reinforcing corporate governance, improving operational efficiency, and delivering on its mandate to expand electricity generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure across Nigeria. Adighije also stated that the appointments reflect the Federal Government’s resolve to reposition NDPHC for enhanced performance and drive reforms aimed at improving electricity supply nationwide.

Welcoming the new members of the Executive Management Team, she expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing experienced professionals with proven competence to support the company’s vision of delivering sustainable value to Nigeria’s power sector.

The newly appointed Executive Directors are Mr. Patrick Obahiagbon, Executive Director, Strategy and Commercial, and Mr. ChukwumaUmeoji, Executive Director, Corporate Services.

According to the NDPHC boss, the appointments mark another important milestone in the company’s transformation agenda and are expected to strengthen strategic planning, corporate governance, commercial operations, stakeholder engagement, and institutional effectiveness. She stressed that effective leadership, teamwork, and collaboration remain critical to achieving NDPHC’s strategic priorities, particularly as the company continues to improve electricity generation, expand transmission capacity, strengthen distribution networks, and unlock stranded generation assets.

Adighije noted that the experience and expertise of the newly appointed Executive Directors would complement the existing management team and further enhance the company’s ability to deliver on its mandate in line with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.