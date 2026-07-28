CSCS declares first interim dividend as H1’26 profit jumps 115%

By Peter Egwuatu

Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc has declared its first-ever interim dividend of N1.00 per ordinary share following its first Half 2026, H1’26, financial results showing profit before tax in 115 per cent rise year-on-year.

The interim dividend, approved by the Board of Directors for the six months ended June 30, 2026, reflects the company’s strong earnings, robust cash generation and confidence in sustaining growth while continuing investments in technology and innovation.

The N1.00 interim dividend represents about 56 per cent of the total dividend of N1.78 per share paid for the 2025 financial year.

CSCS reported profit before tax of N13.21 billion during the period, up from N5.48 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Total operating income rose by 92 per cent to N18.51 billion, driven by higher transaction fee income, growth in depository services, expansion of its collateral management business and increased contributions from data and technology-enabled services.

Chairman of CSCS Plc, Mr. TemiPopoola, said the decision to declare an interim dividend reflected the Board’s confidence in the company’s financial strength and long-term growth prospects.

According to him, the impressive performance was driven by stronger capital market activity, improved operational efficiency, disciplined cost management and continued diversification of revenue sources.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. ShehuYahayaShantali, attributed the performance to the resilience of the company’s business model, the commitment of its workforce and sustained confidence from market participants.

He said CSCS would continue to strengthen Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure through investments in technology, innovation and new business opportunities.