The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has explained why it cannot further extend the continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise, saying it needs sufficient time to prepare the voters’ register ahead of the 2027 general elections.

INEC’s Deputy Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Wilfred Ifogah, disclosed this during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, following calls by opposition parties and civil society organisations for another extension of the exercise.

According to Ifogah, the commission had already granted a two-week extension, a decision he said has placed additional pressure on INEC’s preparations for the elections.

He explained that although new eligible voters emerge daily, the commission must halt registration at some point to meet the legal and administrative requirements for compiling the final register.

“As at the day registration ended, just also put in mind too that the next day some persons will also qualify to register. But for the fact that the suspension will come in order for us to prepare this register for the election has to take place. We just have to stop,” he said.

Ifogah noted that extending the exercise indefinitely would affect the commission’s ability to complete critical pre-election activities within the timeframe required by law.

“We can’t keep extending because, as we speak, even the extension by two weeks that we gave definitely is going to put us as a commission under pressure in preparing this register before the elections,” he said.

The INEC official explained that the commission requires at least 75 days after the close of registration to process and clean up the voters’ register, display it for public scrutiny, address claims and objections, integrate verified data and produce permanent voter cards.

“From our timetable and activities, at least we need about 75 days plus for us to get this register prepared… so that we can meet up with the requirements of the law,” he stated.

While acknowledging that some eligible Nigerians were unable to register before the exercise ended, Ifogah said there was little the commission could do at this stage.

“So we just have to stop the exercise. So for those who we were unable to meet up, well, I would say we are sorry. There’s nothing we can do for now.”

INEC had earlier extended the nationwide continuous voter registration exercise by two weeks before it officially ended on Sunday, following appeals from political parties and other stakeholders.

However, the commission has now ruled out any further extension, insisting that its focus has shifted to preparing the register for the 2027 elections.