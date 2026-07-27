Plateau records 441 suspected cholera cases, 14 deaths – Commissioner

cholera

Plateau has recorded 441 suspected cholera cases, 26 confirmed infections and 14 deaths, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Nicholas Ba’amlong, said on Monday.

Ba’amlong disclosed this in Jos while providing an update on the outbreak, which began in June 2026.

He said the cases were reported in Mangu, Jos North, Jos South and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The commissioner said the Ministry of Health remained on high alert and had strengthened emergency response measures to contain the outbreak.

He said the ministry was working with affected councils, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and development partners to intensify response activities.

Ba’amlong said the state government had also increased community engagement through traditional rulers, religious leaders, community influencers and other stakeholders to raise awareness.

He added that preventive messages were being shared through radio, television and community outreach campaigns, while residents were advised to seek prompt medical attention and avoid self-medication.

The commissioner said government and partners had intensified Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) interventions, including house-to-house hygiene education, monitoring and treatment of contaminated water sources.

He urged residents to drink only boiled, chlorinated or treated water, wash hands regularly with soap and clean water, maintain environmental sanitation, avoid open defecation and ensure proper food handling.

Ba’amlong advised residents experiencing sudden watery diarrhoea or vomiting to immediately report to health facilities for treatment.

He also urged public and private health facilities to promptly notify Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DSNOs) of suspected cases for timely investigation and response.

The commissioner reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to containing the outbreak and urged residents to cooperate with health authorities by adhering to preventive measures.