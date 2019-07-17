Breaking: Issue new proclamation on Edo Assembly, Reps tell Gov. Obaseki

*mandate IGP, DSS to shut down House

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA-The crisis rocking Edo State House of Assembly Wednesday took a new twist as the House of Representatives has directed the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki to issue a new proclamation to the House for proper constitution.

The House also directed the Inspector General of Police, IGP and the Director-General of the Department of State Service, DSS to shut down the Assembly and provide adequate security to allay further fears of intimidation and threat as alleged by member-elect.

The decision was taken at the Committee of the Whole when the House adopted the recommendations of its Committee set up to investigate the crisis bedeviling the House.

Where these measures fail, the House has also resolved assume the functions of the House as stipulated in section 11(4) of the 1999 constitution as amended

Details later